CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 461,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.23. 140,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,373. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Insider Activity at CACI International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,133 shares of company stock worth $607,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.