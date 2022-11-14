CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.65% of CAE worth $50,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,212,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,274,000 after buying an additional 2,147,797 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CAE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 834,889 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.74. 3,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,237. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

