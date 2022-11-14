Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,031 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $36,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $53.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.