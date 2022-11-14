Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,666. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.