California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Citigroup worth $175,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 184.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

