California Public Employees Retirement System Has $119.98 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of CSX worth $119,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

