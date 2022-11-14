California Public Employees Retirement System Has $133.06 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of General Electric worth $133,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $86.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

