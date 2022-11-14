California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $165,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.83. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

