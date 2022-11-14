California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.74% of CMS Energy worth $145,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.