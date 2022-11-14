California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,740 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Akamai Technologies worth $107,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Shares of AKAM opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

