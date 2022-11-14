California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,676 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $127,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 81.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

Nasdaq Company Profile



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

