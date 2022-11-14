California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,923 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $103,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GD opened at $243.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

