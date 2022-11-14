California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 65,315 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Caterpillar worth $183,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of CAT opened at $236.49 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

