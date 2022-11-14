Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $52.93 on Monday. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

