Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$119.00. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 275.45% from the stock’s current price.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 2.2 %

CGI stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Canadian General Investments has a one year low of C$28.21 and a one year high of C$45.60. The stock has a market cap of C$700.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.72.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

