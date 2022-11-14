Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$119.00. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 275.45% from the stock’s current price.
Canadian General Investments Trading Down 2.2 %
CGI stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Canadian General Investments has a one year low of C$28.21 and a one year high of C$45.60. The stock has a market cap of C$700.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.72.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
