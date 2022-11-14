Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 307,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,387,243 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.34.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
