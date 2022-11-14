Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 307,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,387,243 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

