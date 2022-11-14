Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.