Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSCCF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.38.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSCCF stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,324. Capstone Copper has a one year low of 1.73 and a one year high of 6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.44.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

