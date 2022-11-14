Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $11.22 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.22 billion and $497.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.81 or 0.07497318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,138,883,455 coins and its circulating supply is 34,399,252,746 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

