Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Financial Analysis

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 65.96 -$66.92 million ($1.51) -6.87 Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 0.79 -$42.47 million ($0.55) -1.00

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Caribou Biosciences and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 182.59%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 990.91%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -714.82% -25.85% -21.86% Cidara Therapeutics -54.21% -480.89% -56.08%

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Cidara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.