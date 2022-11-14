Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($160.82) to €167.00 ($172.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

CZMWY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.49. 2,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $230.43.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

