Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Acquires 928 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
First Bancorp stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11.
First Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.
Institutional Trading of First Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.