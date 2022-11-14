Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Acquires 928 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

