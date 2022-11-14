Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 9.3%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.78. 79,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,084,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
