Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday.

CADNF opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

