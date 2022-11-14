Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $306.34 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 27% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $306.34 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00590612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.69 or 0.30763997 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,286,876,295 coins and its circulating supply is 10,504,116,647 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,286,101,716 with 10,503,395,786 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02766778 USD and is down -16.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $15,862,637.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.