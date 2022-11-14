Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Casper has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $300.36 million and $15.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00586506 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.00 or 0.30550144 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,287,650,613 coins and its circulating supply is 10,504,837,265 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,286,101,716 with 10,503,395,786 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02766778 USD and is down -16.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $15,862,637.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.