Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 59.2% in October

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,369. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,914,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

