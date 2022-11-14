Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.52. 73,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,327. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $238.40. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

