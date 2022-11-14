Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.04. The stock had a trading volume of 119,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,327. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

