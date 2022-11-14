Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in October

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 15,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

