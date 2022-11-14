Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in October

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 15,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
