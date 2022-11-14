Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Acquires A$12,480.00 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Jones acquired 390,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,480.00 ($8,103.90).
Clive Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Clive Jones acquired 205,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$6,560.00 ($4,259.74).
Cazaly Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 17.11.
Cazaly Resources Company Profile
Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, gold, copper, iron ore, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Halls Creek Copper, Ashburton, Vanrock polymetallic, Yabby, Kaoko Kobalt, McKenzie Springs, and Mount Venn projects.
