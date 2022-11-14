CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 3.84% of CBIZ worth $78,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBIZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,767. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
