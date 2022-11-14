CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 42.4% in October

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CD Projekt Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTGLY stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,554. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.