CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

