Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ceapro Stock Up 4.6 %

Ceapro stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

