CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.44 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $79.90 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,582.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00244503 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09371575 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,629,994.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

