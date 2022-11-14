Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. 19,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,130. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5276 per share. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

