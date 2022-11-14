Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Boosted by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.15. 35,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

