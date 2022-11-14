Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Down to $49.21

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.21, but opened at $47.51. Century Communities shares last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 68.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 146,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 34.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

