Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.62.

Shares of CDAY opened at $65.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.04 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after buying an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $26,334,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

