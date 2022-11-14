Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 59.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $209.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

