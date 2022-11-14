Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,037 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

