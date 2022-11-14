Cerity Partners LLC Buys 18,512 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

NYSE:PSX opened at $111.30 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

