Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 18,231 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.8 %

Darling Ingredients Profile

NYSE:DAR opened at $75.78 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.