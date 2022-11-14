Cerity Partners LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 73.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $8,842,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,675.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,047.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,758.46. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.