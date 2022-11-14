Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 158,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 255,426 shares during the period.

TowneBank stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

