CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.01. 476,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,241. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$771.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.58.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$433.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

