Chardan Capital Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $129.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.72.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,106. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

