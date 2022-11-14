Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CRL stock opened at $246.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

