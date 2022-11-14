Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.94% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $211,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,453. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $397.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.